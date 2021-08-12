BC Highway Patrol stops truck loaded with lumber in Kelowna area

Photo: RCMP RCMP recently stopped a truck in the Kelowna area loaded with lumber.

RCMP in the North and Central Okanagan are seeking witnesses to a recent construction site theft that occurred in early August.

The theft is believed to be connected to a series of similar thefts over the last several months in Kelowna and surrounding area.

On Aug. 4, at approximately 10:30 a.m., a BC Highway Patrol officer observed a black Ford F-150 pickup truck parked in an industrial area near Edwards Road at Acland Road in Kelowna.

“The truck matched the description of a suspect vehicle used in a series of construction site break, enter and theft of tools and construction materials and, on this occasion, it was loaded with sheet lumber.

The officer spoke with the driver, a man in his 40s who is known to police. The man was not able to provide proof of ownership of the lumber,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov with the BC Highway Patrol.

The truck was towed and the lumber was seized for safekeeping. Police are attempting to locate the lawful owner and believe the theft occurred on the morning of Aug. 4.

“If you believe you were the victim of a lumber theft from a construction site on Aug. 4, 2021, please contact BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna at 250-491-5354 and quote file 2021-3964 to speak with investigators,” said Halskov. “You may be asked to provide proof of ownership and a detailed description and quantity of materials stolen. A copy of any video surveillance of the site of the theft, if it exists, may be requested and would aid investigators with their ongoing investigation.”

To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.