Weekly COVID cases in Central Okanagan continue to climb rapidly

Photo: BC CDC New COVID-19 cases by local health area, identified between Aug. 1 and 7.

In the last week of July, the Central Okanagan broke its all-time record for most COVID-19 cases in a single week. The following week, the region saw new cases almost double that record.

New geographical data from BC Centre for Disease Control shows 849 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Central Okanagan between Aug. 1 and 7, after the region recorded 450 the week before.

Those 849 new cases account for 12 per cent of the Central Okanagan's total recorded cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Central Okanagan has become B.C.'s COVID hotspot over the past month, with 20 times more weekly cases now than in early July. Last week, Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema said just four per cent of new cases in the region are among people who are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have also been rising in recent weeks in the Interior, with 31 people now hospitalized with the virus and 11 being treated in ICU. Last week, Dr. Bonnie Henry said the majority of these hospitalizations are at Kelowna General Hospital, and some elective surgeries have been postponed at the hospital due to the influx of COVID patients.

As a result of the climbing case counts in the region, indoor public mask requirements were reintroduced in the region in late July, followed by a handful of new targeted restrictions last week.

But cases across the rest of the Interior have also been rising in recent weeks. The Nelson region recorded an all-time high of 74 new cases last week, while 91 new cases were fond in the Vernon area. New cases more than doubled in Kamloops and Penticton, to 59 and 19 respectively.

Dr. Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will be holding a press conference at noon Thursday “for an update on B.C.'s COVID-19 response.”