Okanagan infant rushed to KGH emergency with COVID-19, home now still sick

Photo: CTV News

An Okanagan infant has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

CTV News Vancouver is reporting that an 11-week-old boy was hospitalized at Kelowna General Hospital overnight Monday.

The boy's mother confirmed photos circulating on social media of an infant on a hospital bed, are of her child after she rushed him to hospital for assessment.

The family wants to remain anonymous, but grew concerned when the newborn developed a fever and cough.

“He is still with a fever, cough (and) sore throat and needs to be regularly medicated to manage pain, to eat and control his fever from increasing,” his mother said. “We came home yesterday (Tuesday)at noon when the doctors were comfortable with his urine output.”

The mother says she has had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine but tested positive for the virus alongside her youngest child.

“I had very mild symptoms,” she said. “I didn’t even know I was sick.”

The family believes they caught the virus at a small, outdoor wedding.

“In the interior there have been two children (in hospital) but both of them have been discharged and we’ve had no children in the interior in the ICU,” confirmed provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at a news conference Wednesday.

“As you know, the Delta variant is more transmissible, we’re seeing transmission in a number of settings.”

-with files from CTV News Vancouver