Up to 2 day wait for COVID-19 test in the Central Okanagan

You might have to wait a day or two to get a COVID-19 test in the Kelowna area.

One reader contacted Castanet Wednesday afternoon to say they couldn’t get a booking until Friday afternoon.

Interior Health says the Central Okanagan has seen an increase in demand for tests and but people should still be able to book an appointment within one to two days.

IH says it is continuing to monitor the availability of appointments and adding more as needed.

There are two testing sites: one in Kelowna and one in West Kelowna. People can book online or by calling 1-877-740-7747 between 8 am - 7 pm daily.

IH conducted a whopping 1,986 tests on Tuesday, which appears to be the most ever since the start of the pandemic. Despite the high demand, the turn-around time to get results was only 18.5 hours. That’s an improvement over last week when it took more than 24 hours on average for results.

If you suspect you have COVID-19, you’re being advised to self-isolate until you get tested and remain in isolation until your results come in. Use the online self-assessment tool to determine if you should get tested.