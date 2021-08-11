Smoke expected in Okanagan through the weekend

Photo: Castanet webcams Hazy skies over Kelowna Wednesday afternoon.

After several days of clear skies across the Okanagan, smoke has moved back into the region. And it will likely remain through to next week.

While the smoke across the Okanagan Wednesday is not as bad as it was last week, the hazy skies are expected to linger as temperatures rise in the province over the next couple of days.

“Fires to the north are going to be feeding smoke to the Okanagan Valley and maybe even down to the Coast here, the Lower Mainland is certainly not immune,” said Armel Castellan, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“The amount right now is not as colossal, we're not seeing massive plumes of smoke at the same kind of concentrations as we did at the peak of those fires.”

The Okanagan currently has 75 parts per million of fine particulate matter in the air, down from a peak of 200 in the region earlier this month. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement about air quality for the Okanagan.

“You've had five nice solid days of nice, clear air and now you're kind of back and and I guess it was inevitable, just because these fires are big and they're pumping a lot of smoke and they're going to probably pump out more smoke before it's over,” Castellan said.

And while the hot weather will persist through Sunday, Castellan says a cold front will make its way through the Interior early next week. But that still may not be great news on the fire front.

“That will bring a pretty stark change. I think it may not be the best for the fires themselves, because wind is very difficult to deal with, and it really pushes a lot of oxygen and makes it hard to fight them,” Castellan said. “But from a smoke perspective, a lot of wind can kind of push it out ... and kind of get it out of your neck of the woods.”

He also noted that as the nights are getting longer, overnight inversions can trap smoke on the valley bottoms.

“So even though you could have winds aloft, the trapped pollutants, or heat in this case, kind of stick around overnight,” Castellan said. “And so that's not necessarily a good process to deal with good air quality.”

There is also the possibility of rain falling in the region next Monday, but that could come with lighting as well. Castallan says three years ago, on Aug. 11, 2018, a cold front moved through the province, with lightning sparking dozens of new fires in a short period of time and strong winds causing existing fires to grow rapidly.

“That's when 2018 went from a bad year to a horrible year for for wildfires,” he said. “We would hope for the best, but it's not the best kind of forecast.”