Pandemic could be the impetus to improve skilled trades training and apprenticeship in the Central Okanagan

The pandemic has pushed the worker shortage into a crisis in some sectors of the Okanagan economy, especially food service.

Recently, several restaurants in Kelowna had to shut down temporarily, after staff exposures to COVID-19 because they didn’t have enough employees as workers stayed home isolating.

One of the problems is, due to the pandemic, many people working in the restaurant industry were laid off or had their hours cut because of forced closures and restrictions, and decided to move on to other professions.

Convincing them to come back, or new people to enter the sector could be a challenge.

Dr Kevin Wainwright is the director of the BCIT SITE Centre of Excellence, which recently released a report on the most pandemic-resilient jobs.

It points to high demand in the coming years for nurses, retail managers, janitors and food servers and restaurant managers, which both make the top ten list.

Dr Wainwright says the restaurant industry needs to look at teaming up with post-secondary institutions and even municipalities to find a solution to chronically understaffed positions, like cooks.

“In British Columbia, we haven’t had enough coordination between industry and whoever is doing the training, whether it’s public post-secondary or going through the ITA (Industry Training Authority). That has always been a problem in British Columbia, that we need to address. It could be that the pandemic is the impetus for us to pull those guys together,” he said.

He’s hoping the restaurant industry will become an active participant in the programs, not only supplying apprenticeships but also working with educators to design a delivery model that works in the Okanagan.

“Or, the other big problem is, we train them for the first year, they get working in the restaurants and the restaurant says ‘we can’t afford to let them go back to finish and it’s sort of that trade-off between here’s what I need right now to here’s what I need longer-term,” adds Dr Wainwright.

He points out, students need certainty that if they sign up for a program they will be able to finish their full certification.

Wainwright says the third player in the scenario is the municipality or city.

“If you want to attract people to come live in these areas and work, we have to make sure there is affordable housing of some sort.” He says places like Whistler and Banff have a better handle on the situation than perhaps Kelowna does.

He adds, the pandemic has contributed to the housing crunch here, because professionals are choosing to relocate from Vancouver and other major cities, and it puts upper pressure on entry-level prices.