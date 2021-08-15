Photo: Pixabay

The Animal Food Bank Foundation is seeking donations for those who have been evacuated from their homes and need help caring for their pet.

Nicole Wilks is the founder of the AFB, a local foundation that looks after the essentials for pets. Wilks recently discovered that anyone who has been displaced from their homes that are signed up for emergency assistance won’t have their pets needs covered for.

Necessities such as pet registration fees at hotels, food, crates, vet care and other requirements are not covered when evacuees sign up for the Emergency Support Service, but Wilks says rather than questioning why, she and several other organizations have teamed up to help out.

“We recognize the gaps and inefficiencies, and right now we want to step in where we can. Some of these people have lost everything, and we need to give them a break,” said Wilks.

The AFB has teamed up with Four Paws and The Good Haul to try and tackle some of the challenges that pet owners and their furry friends are facing during this unprecedented wildfire season, by dealing with each case individually and pinpointing specific needs.

“When dealing with an owner and their pet in need, we look at each situation by asking how do we meet the immediate need of a crisis, how can we stabilize them, and what can we do to ensure these people don't need our help again,” said Wilks. “Whenever we find a gap, we just try and cover it.”

Wilks says that there is a great group of people who are working hard behind the scenes to try and ensure that no pet has to suffer. Her dream is to work in tandem with ESS some day to make the process of providing for pets in a time of crisis less stressful. If you’d like to donate to the AFB Foundation, you can click here. They are currently looking to raise $15,000.