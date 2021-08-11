Restrictions not enough to stop increase of COVID-19 spread in Kelowna

Photo: Vancouver Coastal Health

Interior Health says local COVID-19 restrictions in the Central Okanagan will stay in place until further notice as cases continue to trend up.

“COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase in the Central Okanagan,” said Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown. “Over 95 percent of COVID-19 cases related to this outbreak are among people not fully immunized and the majority are 40 years or younger.”

Since the start of July, a total of 1,690 Central Okanagan residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are calling on everyone, especially people under 40, and anyone working in health care or the service sector, to get immunized. It is the most effective way to bring this outbreak under control,” said Interior Health interim chief medical health officer, Dr. Sue Pollock.

“It is important for everyone, even people who may have been sick with COVID-19 earlier this year, to get immunized because the vaccine protects you against the different strains of the virus.”

Interior Health says it is seeing COVID-19 exposures in health care facilities, businesses, restaurants and social settings.

The following restrictions remain in place for the Central Okanagan region including the District of Peachland, City of West Kelowna, City of Kelowna, District of Lake Country and the Regional District of Central Okanagan: