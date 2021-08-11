178577
Restrictions not enough to stop increase of COVID-19 spread in Kelowna

Cases still trending up

Interior Health says local COVID-19 restrictions in the Central Okanagan will stay in place until further notice as cases continue to trend up.

“COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase in the Central Okanagan,” said Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown. “Over 95 percent of COVID-19 cases related to this outbreak are among people not fully immunized and the majority are 40 years or younger.”

Since the start of July, a total of 1,690 Central Okanagan residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are calling on everyone, especially people under 40, and anyone working in health care or the service sector, to get immunized. It is the most effective way to bring this outbreak under control,” said Interior Health interim chief medical health officer, Dr. Sue Pollock.

“It is important for everyone, even people who may have been sick with COVID-19 earlier this year, to get immunized because the vaccine protects you against the different strains of the virus.”

Interior Health says it is seeing COVID-19 exposures in health care facilities, businesses, restaurants and social settings.

The following restrictions remain in place for the Central Okanagan region including the District of Peachland, City of West Kelowna, City of Kelowna, District of Lake Country and the Regional District of Central Okanagan:

  • Indoor and outdoor dining is allowed at restaurants for groups up to six people and liquor service must stop at 10 p.m.
  • Casinos may remain open with a COVID-19 safety plan in place
  • Nightclubs and bars are ordered to close (only those establishments with a full meal service may stay open)
  • Indoor low-intensity group exercise is permitted with reduced capacity
  • Indoor high-intensity group exercise is not permitted during this time
  • Gatherings in vacation rentals (including houseboats) are limited to five guests, plus the occupants
  • Outdoor personal gatherings (e.g., birthday parties, backyard BBQs, block parties) are limited to no more than 50 people, and indoor personal gatherings are limited to five guests or one other household
  • Indoor organized gatherings and outdoor organized gatherings (e.g., weddings, funerals, seated events) are limited to no more than 50 people with a COVID-19 safety plan in place

