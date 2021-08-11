Kelowna MP banned from all Kelowna Pride events after voting against conversion therapy ban

Photo: The Canadian Press

Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative MP Tracy Gray is not welcome at any Kelowna Pride events.

The Kelowna Pride Society said Wednesday the Member of Parliament is "banned from official participation in any Kelowna Pride events."

"We request that she stays away to ensure that Pride remains a safe space for this in the 2S-LGBTQIA+ community."

Gray drew the ire of the society and the wider reaching Kelowna Task Force to Ban Conversion Therapy, after she voted against Bill C-6.

The bill would amend the Criminal Code to make conversion therapy illegal in Canada. The outdated practice tries to change a person's sexual identity to hetrosexual through things like talk therapy, hypnosis and electric shocks.

It would make it illegal to force a person to undergo conversion therapy without their consent or to cause a child to undergo it. It would also ban the advertising of the practice and receiving of financial or material benefit for delivering it, while making it illegal to take a child out of the country for the purpose of undergoing conversion therapy outside of Canada.

Gray, who previously voted in favour during second reading, was one of 63 MPs to vote against the bill, which passed 263-63 at third reading in June.

Gray stated after the vote she believes conversion therapy is wrong and should be banned outright in Canada.

However, she sided with those who argued the definition of conversion therapy would criminalize normal conversations between children and parents about sexuality.

"I supported Bill C-6 at second reading to go to the Justice Committee for study where many witnesses felt Bill C-6 needed improvements to its wording, including the definition and right of parents and advisors to have conversations," she said at the time.

"Suggested amendments to simply add clarifying wording right off the Canadian Department of Justice's own website were also turned down."

The Kelowna Pride Society, in it's decision today, says Gray's vote shows a "disregard for the 2S-LGBTQIA+ community and demonstrates that she is not an ally."

