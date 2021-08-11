The Stanley Cup has made its way through the Okanagan

Photo: NHL News Updates

Two former Kelowna Rockets brought the Stanley Cup back to the Okanagan last week.

NHL News Updates shared the photo of Brayden and Luke Schenn on Facebook.

"Brayden Schenn poured a drink for his brother Luke who was a cup champ with Tampa," the caption read.

The brothers frequent the Okanagan during the summer months.

They have been a part of the last three years of Cup championships.

Brayden Schenn had his name etched into the Stanley Cup with The St Louis Blues in 2019, while brother Luke has had his name on the cup the last two seasons.

It was the third appearance of the Stanley Cup in the Okanagan this month.

Coldstream's Stacy Roest, assistant GM of the Lightning, brought the Stanley Cup to Vernon last Tuesday. Lightning organization member Grant Armstrong also brought the Cup to the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department.