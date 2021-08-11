Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect on 2 Kelowna bridges this week

Photo: Contributed

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in place at two Kelowna bridges this week for maintenance work.

The Casorso Bridge at Mission Creek will receive upgrades on Wednesday, August 18, as well as McCulloch Bridge at KLO Creek on August 20 and 21 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Pedestrians are being advised to use designated detour routes, and traffic signage and safety crews will be in place. The City of Kelowna and workers on site appreciate the patience of residents, businesses and motorists while road work is ongoing.

