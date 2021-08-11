Kelowna city council defers vote on McKinley Beach development changes

Groups opposed to changes proposed for the McKinley Beach development got their wish — a deferral.

Many of the 10 people who spoke at Tuesday's public hearing asked for a deferral based on what was perceived as a lack of environmental impact studies.

Instead, they got a two week procedural deferral because the latest traffic impact studies, produced in 2016 and 2019, had not been made available to the public.

Mayor Colin Basran says there's nobody to blame, saying it was just an honest mistake that this particular information that was requested, was not shared.

"As a result of that, at the advice of our city clerk, we're keeping it open to allow access to the traffic impact analysis, then for residents to give further input," said Basran.

The proposal put forth by the developer of the project included a request to increase the build out area by 350 acres, 100 of which would be protected lands.

"The crux of the matter is that the McKinley Beach development has been approved for a total build out of 1,300 units. What the developers would like to do is build the remaining units, instead of townhouses or multi-family condos, they would like to utilize additional space to build single-family homes instead," said Basran.

"They are asking for a greater land area to do that. In light of climate change, the cost of urban sprawl to the community, most of the interveners spoke to the need to be more mindful of climate change."

In order to facilitate development on the additional lands, the developer proposed to gift the city 246 acres of parkland which would connect with Stephens Coyote Ridge Regional Park to the south.

The developer would also contribute $1.5 million toward an anticipated $10 million in upgrades which may be needed on Glenmore Road, on top of development costs charges the city will collect for each unit built.

The McKinley Beach development was first brought to council nearly two decades ago as a wellness centre including a spa, resort hotel, golf course and winery.

Over the years, the development has changed to what is now on the table, however, developer Andrew Gaucher said with the vineyards, winery and marina, some of the resort feel has been retained.