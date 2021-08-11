Large truck tips over on Clifton Road in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 9:35 a.m.

The Kelowna RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area of Clifton and High Roads due to the truck crash.

“Due to the severity of the collision, the area of Clifton Road between Mountain Avenue and High Road will be closed, as well as High Road between Clifton Road and Glenmore Road until the scene investigation is complete,” said RCMP is a short statement.

The length of the closure is unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL 9:10 a.m.

A large truck has flipped on Clifton Road near High Road Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews are on the scene and traffic on Clifton is blocked in both directions as of 9:10 a.m.

The truck is on its side and blocking three lanes of traffic.