Clifton Road reopens after truck tips in Kelowna

UPDATE 12:31 p.m.

Clifton Road has now reopened following a truck crash between Mountain and High roads.

Kelowna RCMP and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement are the incident Clifton Road and High Road for several hours.

Just before 8:55 a.m., crews responded to a report of a semi-trailer truck accident at Clifton Road and High Road. Witnesses reported a white semi-truck and trailer making a southbound turn onto Clifton Road from High Road when it flipped onto its side. The driver was uninjured, but Emergency Health Services transported a passenger to hospital with serious, non life-threatening injuries.

“The scene of the collision was closed for several hours as investigators from Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Services and CVSE collected evidence to assist in determining the cause of the collision,” says Const. Solana Paré, media relations officer with the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

“Our traffic services investigators are urging eye witnesses to the crash, to the previous movements of the semi-truck and trailer involved or to the operators driving behaviour prior to the collision to immediately come forward and speak with police.”

RCMP are also asking the public for dash camera footage who may have been on High Road and Glenmore Road in Kelowna around the time of the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Services at 250-762-3300.

UPDATE 9:35 a.m.

The Kelowna RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area of Clifton and High Roads due to the truck crash.

“Due to the severity of the collision, the area of Clifton Road between Mountain Avenue and High Road will be closed, as well as High Road between Clifton Road and Glenmore Road until the scene investigation is complete,” said RCMP is a short statement.

The length of the closure is unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL 9:10 a.m.

A large truck has flipped on Clifton Road near High Road Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews are on the scene and traffic on Clifton is blocked in both directions as of 9:10 a.m.

The truck is on its side and blocking three lanes of traffic.