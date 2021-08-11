Will Kelowna's Delta variant outbreak spread throughout B.C.?

Photo: The Canadian Press

With a COVID-19 outbreak roaring in the Central Okanagan there is a large push underway to get more people vaccinated while the Delta variant quickly changes the outlook of the pandemic.

Health officials have placed partial blame for record-breaking local case counts on unvaccinated residents, but the data shows the Central Okanagan could be doing much worse when it comes to those rates.

Updated data from the BCCDC shows 77 per cent of Central Okanagan residents immunized with at least one dose. That is just two per cent behind Kamloops and ahead of most of the IH region.

Many of the local health areas that the Central Okanagan trail behind in vaccination rates are regions specifically targeted by Interior Health for mass vaccination earlier in the pandemic due to outbreaks, such as Golden, Summerland or Revelstoke.

In addition to large swaths of the Interior Health region, the Central Okanagan’s first dose vaccination rate is higher than most of the Fraser Valley (70-79%) and most larger centres in Northern B.C. (54-76%).

The Kelowna area is within a few per cent of rates on much of Vancouver Island. Vaccination rates in B.C. are at their highest within the cities of Vancouver and Victoria — 90 per cent.

Interior Health said last week that 96 per cent of new recent cases detected in the Central Okanagan were among people not fully vaccinated. At the same time, medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema said tourism to the region also plays a factor.

“People coming from other parts of the province or from other provinces, this is the point where people gather, so lots of social activity,” she said.

Interior Health’s test positivity rate has never been higher at 14.3 per cent. On August 5, the health authority also processed more tests than ever — 1,857 in a single day. Elective surgeries at Kelowna General Hospital started getting rescheduled this week due to an influx in COVID-19 patients.

With the BCCDC data showing that there is not an unusually high number of unvaccinated people in the Kelowna area, it is not clear what will stop the outbreak from spreading to the rest of B.C.

The government has tried to get a handle on the Central Okanagan outbreak by mandating masks, ending liquor service early, closing nightclubs and discouraging travel to the region. Access to vaccines has also increased.

But there are early indications that case counts are already rising elsewhere. Health officials have so far given no indication if more local or provincial restrictions will follow.

The Nelson region now has a case rate of 45 per 100,000, not far behind the Central Okanagan’s 57. Castlegar, Creston, Revelstoke, Enderby all also have case rates per 100,000 in excess of 20.

Delta variant takes over

In the span of two months, the Delta variant has gone from just a small fraction of COVID-19 cases in B.C. to 95 per cent of them. It is a story playing out around the globe.

The original Wuhan strain of the virus had an estimated reproductive number of about 2.5 — the average number of infections caused by one case. It is believed delta has a reproductive number of more than five.

Now that Delta has a foothold in every part of B.C., daily case counts are trending up in all health authorities. It remains to be seen if cases elsewhere in B.C. will grow exponentially, like they did in Kelowna, further derailing the province's reopening plans. B.C. hopes to lift all COVID-19 restrictions by early September.

While vaccines remain the best tool to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, they have certainly become less effective with Delta.

Clinical trials pegged the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at 95 and 94 per cent respectively at preventing symptomatic COVID-19.

But new research has shown that Pfizer’s vaccine effectiveness against Delta could be as low at 42 per cent. Moderna faired better, at 76 per cent.

Other studies, however, have come to more optimistic conclusions. Research published last month in the New England Journal of Medicine that found the Pfizer jab to be 88 per cent effective against delta.

Either way, the science is changing rapidly and health officials are working to keep up.

On Tuesday, head of the Oxford Vaccine Group Andrew Pollard told U.K. MPs that Delta has made reaching herd immunity “mythical.”

“The problem with this virus is [it is] not measles. If 95 per cent of people were vaccinated against measles, the virus cannot transmit in the population,” he said, as reported in the Guardian.

“The Delta variant will still infect people who have been vaccinated. And that does mean that anyone who’s still unvaccinated at some point will meet the virus … and we don’t have anything that will [completely] stop that transmission.”

The one thing all the studies agree on is vaccines overwhelmingly prevent serious illness or death. While breakthrough cases have become more likely with the new strain of the virus, it is the unvaccinated who will suffer the most.

In the event of a breakthrough case in a vaccinated individual, the U.S. CDC says that person carries just as much virus in their nose and mouth as an unvaccinated case. But the vaccinated person’s antibodies spring to work much quicker and they are not infectious for as long, so the virus can not progress to serious illness.

And while the vaccinated person is 25-times less likely to be hospitalized, the breakthrough case provides an opportunity for the virus to find an unvaccinated person.

The science is not complete on if the Delta variant is more dangerous that than the original strain, but anecdotes are starting to come in suggesting it is.

"It's very dangerous. We are seeing it now, even among the young people who cannot be vaccinated yet, and we're getting very serious disease that requires hospitalization and some folks are even dying," family physician Dr. Rhonda Low told CTV on Wednesday.

BioNTech, who partnered with Pfizer on its vaccine, said this week work is ongoing to adjust the vaccine to better deal with variant, but suggested that a third booster shot would be a more effective way to deal with the Delta.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said this week the only groups she sees needing a third dose are people on certain medications, transplant recipients or other special cases.

B.C. announced on Tuesday there were 395 new coronavirus cases, including 187 in the Interior Health region. There are now 3,284 cases active in the province and 71 individuals in hospital.