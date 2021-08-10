Kelowna Fruit-N-Veggies expands with new corn maze

Kelowna Fruit-N-Veggies is expanding their business by adding in a new family-friendly attraction.

The business previously best-known for its fruit and vegetables has now opened Kelowna’s largest corn maze. The maze is about five acres in size, and it even features a game for patrons to partake in.

“We have a little game for the kids to go through in the maze. It's a ‘who done it’ kind of game, so there's farmer Joe who's been kidnapped by one of the animals so there's six clues throughout the maze, and they have to try and solve the mystery as to who kidnapped farmer Joe," said Tim Grauman, an employee at the farm.

He said feedback from the first week of opening the maze has been positive.

With unprecedented heat battering the Okanagan for much of the summer months, keeping up with the crops is a difficult task, but Grauman says they have methods to keep up with the demand of water.

“We knew that the biggest challenge would be to keep it irrigated, so you know, a lot of money has been invested into underground irrigation. We trenched the whole field and put in underground irrigation, and put in eight-foot high sprinkler heads to try and keep it watered and keep it alive,” said Grauman. The corn maze is currently standing proud at 12 feet tall.

Brian Pahl purchased the land back in 2012. He began growing fresh produce three years ago, and says he really enjoys the lifestyle, as well as the people that his crops bring in. “We love it. We love farming. We do the best we can and people will say they love our stuff, and that they’ll come back for more, and we just appreciate that,” said Pahl.

Pahl also has a guarantee with his corn. If you didn’t enjoy it, you can exchange it. He says that never happens. He's hoping people will also enjoy his new corn maze, which is open from Wednesday through Saturday, and it opens at 9 a.m.