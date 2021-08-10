Elective surgeries being rescheduled at KGH due to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

Photo: Contributed

Some surgeries have been rescheduled at Kelowna General Hospital, due to rising hospitalizations from COVID-19 infections.

A local oncologist took to Twitter Monday to express frustration over the situation.

Dr. Gareth Eeason said KGH is swamped with COVID-19 patients, almost all of whom are unvaccinated.

I feel awful for my patient whose whipple tomorrow is cancelled for lack of beds as well as the other patients adversely affected. Our hospital is swamped with COVID patients, almost entirely unvaccinated. — Gareth Eeson (@GarethEeson) August 9, 2021

"Kelowna General Hospital is currently supporting a higher number of COVID-19 positive patients due to the central Okanagan outbreak," Interior Health said in a statement. "Some elective surgeries have been rescheduled to manage capacity at the hospital. Affected patients are being notified directly to reschedule their procedure."

"The majority of people in hospital with COVID-19 are young adults who are not fully immunized."

IH says Kelowna General Hospital remains safe for appointments and emergency care and people should continue with any scheduled procedures.

"Everyone is encouraged to get immunized against COVID-19 to protect themselves, their community, and the health-care system," IH concluded.

The most recent data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows there are 19 people hospitalized in the Interior Health region with COVID-19, 11 of whom are in the ICU.