Superheroes to rappel down office tower in Landmark District

Easter Seals BC/Yukon is challenging the Kelowna community this September to step outside their comfort zone and rappel down the outside of the Landmark 6 Office Tower, all in support of children and adults living with disabilities.

Funds raised help send children and adults with disabilities to Easter Seals Camp Winfield located in Lake Country.

“Get your bragging rights in and join us for our inaugural year in Kelowna!” says Lisa Beck, President and CEO of Easter Seals BC/Yukon.

“We’ve held this event in Vancouver for over 15 years and we’re excited to bring it to Kelowna this year where 50 people will rappel down the Landmark 6 office tower and help us raise funds for Easter Seals Camp Winfield.”

The event takes place Tuesday, September 21 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Landmark 6 building.

“We are excited to host this first-time event for Kelowna in the Landmark District and are pleased to help raise funds for such a worthwhile cause in our community,” says Dallas Gray, commercial leasing and marketing agency of Landmark District.

“Our Easter Seals Camp Winfield location has been in Lake Country for over 50 years,” adds Beck. “It’s a nature-based, fully accessible overnight camp for children, youth and adults to age 49 with disabilities. Campers explore and develop their abilities in a safe and supportive environment, and of course have a lot of fun!”

The Drop Zone event is open to both individuals and organizations, many of whom use the event to engage their employees and focus their fundraising efforts towards one worthy cause – Easter Seals.

“We’re holding the event in the Landmark District during the business day, so companies can make it part of an employee event, where everyone can watch and cheer each other on, whether it’s on the ground or from an office window,” adds Beck.

“We’ve seen employees nominate a member of their leadership for a ‘Toss Your Boss’ day, and other departments band together to form a team to bring their employees together. It’s a lot of fun to see people come dressed as a superhero.”

You can register as an individual or a team at www.dropzonebc.ca