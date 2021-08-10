Man charged with attempted murder in Lake Country

Photo: file photo

Lake Country RCMP has arrested a man for attempted murder after a report of an assault with a weapon that caused serious injuries.

Police were called to the incident on Aug. 6 just before 11:45 a.m. at a business in the 12000 block of Pow Road in Lake Country.

Officers arrived to find a male victim with serious, life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital for care.

A male suspect was still on the scene and was taken into custody.

The male victim and male suspect were known to one another and police are calling the altercation an isolated incident.

Jermain Goren Walker, 29, has been charged with one count of attempted murder.

Walker remains in custody at this time. He makes his next court appearance on Aug. 13.