Kelowna council applaud efforts of first responders while again imploring residents to roll up their sleeves

Incredible people are doing incredible work "under some very trying circumstances."

Those words from Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, acknowledging the work of both frontline health care workers during a resurgence of COVID-19, firefighters who are trying to beat back flames threatening communities around the Okanagan and volunteers working on both fronts.

"What a challenging time."

It's been a common refrain for councillors over the last several months to close out Monday meetings with a reminder for residents to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

But, with several wildfires bringing dark, at times thick smoke to the valley and flames to the front door, some of those comments were directed to that front.

"While nothing has hit within the boundaries of Kelowna, we know how dry the area is, and we know we could be one ember away from being in the same situation," said Coun. Gail Given, who is also chair of the RDCO, which as seen numerous residents forced to flee in Area West and some buildings and homes destroyed.

"I would also like to recognize we have a lot of people in our community who are evacuating from very serious situations in our province.

"Our ESS volunteers have been absolutely swamped, not only from the fire on the Westside that's impacting some very close residents, but also from around the province."

She says it's never easy to deal with people in a highly emotional state who are at risk of losing their home.

"It highlights the need to be kind, and respect the fact you don't know what the next person's story is. For those people who choose to be protesting and in the face of people who are choosing to wear masks, now is not the time."

Coun. Charlie Hodge added now is not the time for anger, but a time to be kind, and caring.

"We have a chance to come together," he says. "To be kind, to be caring and to be sharing.

"I think of all my musician friends out there that just got their business back on track, finally getting to perform, and now, it's taken away again."

Hodge was referring to new restrictions put in place last Friday by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry specific to the Central Okanagan.

Those were imposed as positive cases and hospitalizations, especially in the Central Okanagan, began spiking, mostly among non-vaccinated people.

Those new restrictions, and the economic hardship it's bringing to many local businesses who have struggled for months, raised the ire of Coun. Brad Sieben.

"It's a race for vaccination," he said.

"I want to encourage people to get their vaccine. That's the only way we're going to avoid a fourth wave."

He also highlighted the damage being done to the economy.

"There are serious economic ramifications due to the situation we're in.

"Those making a conscious decision not not (get vaccinated), also need to determiner where they won't go out in public. It's starting to have an effect on businesses that have held on since last year, and are now looking at limited capacity again, whether it be personal fitness, hospitality or hotels."

On top of urging people to get their first, or second vaccine, Sieben also encouraged residents to support those local businesses, especially as vacation travel to the city is being discouraged.