Kelowna’s Malindi Elmore is home from the Olympics after running to a Canadian best

Cindy White

It was a muted greeting for a Canadian Olympic record-holder.



A small group of family and friends, including her two young sons, greeted Malindi Elmore as she walked through the arrivals gate at Kelowna International Airport Monday.

“It was awesome! The flight home from Tokyo we had the women’s soccer team with us and a plane full of athletics athletes and everyone, I think, was just thrilled with our showing,” she said.

Elmore was one of the Cinderella stories of the games, returning to the Olympics 17 years after her first appearance and nearly nine years after quitting track and field.

She decided to give it one more try, switching from 1,500 metres to the marathon. She qualified for Tokyo in only her second marathon, smashing the Canadian women’s record.

Then she topped it off with a ninth-place, Canada’s best marathon finish by a woman in non-boycott games. She posted a time of two hours, 30 minutes and 59 seconds.

“So, I didn’t actually know I was in the top 10 until I had about five kilometres to go and that really helped propel me to the finish line and stay strong right to the end.”

She's hoping to qualify again for Paris 2024 and thinks her success will help put Kelowna on the distance-running map.

“I’m the coach at UBCO and I’m hoping that people continue to work hard in Kelowna and I think we have kind of the best-kept secret in terms of places to train and run here, and a great running community and an emerging, growing university program. So I think we could really become a Canadian hotbed for distance running,” added Elmore.

For now, it’s home to spend some time with her boys, who she hasn’t seen in nearly three weeks.