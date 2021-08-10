Kelowna making it easier to build a carriage homes in some areas

Photo: Contributed

The City of Kelowna's planning department is making good on a promise to make more housing options available within the urban core.

The first of those from a work plan presented back in the spring is the deregulation of carriage houses within the urban core.

Planner Terry Barton says the urban core is an area including downtown stretching to South Pandosy, across the midtown/Highway 97 corridor and into Rutland.

The deregulation would pertain only to RU1 (large lot housing) and RU2 (medium lot housing) properties with an existing sanitary sewer hookup.

That would include more than 5,600 properties across the city.

The change means applications on RU1 and RU2 properties within these areas would be made without additional zoning applications and without a need for council approval.

"Beyond this zone, we are recommending the normal rules would still apply," Barton told council.

"Carriage houses could still be sought beyond this boundary, but would need to come forth with a public hearing and bylaw. Those would been to be proven out on a case-by-case basis."

Barton says carriage homes within these zones are rarely opposed by staff or declined.

Since the city began tracking carriage homes in 2002, Barton says 506 have been constructed within the city, an average of about 25 per year.