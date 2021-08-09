Public invited to COVID-19 telephone town hall focused on BC Interior

Photo: The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward)

Interior Health is inviting the public to join a live, interactive telephone town hall to discuss B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the Interior Health region.

The call will be hosted by Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, who along with representatives from Interior Health, will be available to answer questions about COVID-19.

To participate, on Aug. 11 at 7 p.m., dial: 1-877-229-8493 and enter ID code 117216.

Online live streaming and closed captioning of the meeting will be available at gov.bc.ca/vaccinationTTH

IH is encouraging everyone to get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping in to an immunization clinic or making an appointment.

To make an appointment, register online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, call 1-833-838-2323.