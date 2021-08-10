Kelowna teen still in critical condition after being hit by car

Photo: GoFundme

Kelowna teen Andy Son remains in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle at a crosswalk last week.

The 14-year-old was on his way home from his friend's place when the accident happened.

Son is currently recovering in BC Children's Hospital, but is still in critical condition.

Friend Junkyu Lee has organized a GoFundMe to cover expenses.

Lee says Son's family is in dire need of help to cover travel and living expenses while he is in the hospital.

"Son lives with his mom and sister who just graduated from Kelowna Secondary School (KSS), the same school he was planning to go to this September. Andy's father is currently in South Korea but having a hard time entering Canada."

"He won't be able to see his son for several months. His sister was planning to study at Okanagan College this coming fall but now her priority is taking care of her mom and little brother. Before the accident, Andy's mom used to work at restaurants in Kelowna but she had to quit her job so she could spend more time with her son," Lee wrote.

Since August 2, Son was in a coma for three days due to a serious head injury.

Lee says he is awake now, but cannot communicate or recognize his family and friends.

To donate to the fundraiser, click here.