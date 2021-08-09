Typically seen twice a century, 'exceptional drought' arrives in Okanagan

Photo: Agriculture Canada

Drought conditions typically only seen twice in a century have now rolled into the Okanagan.

Agriculture Canada has declared a D4 “exceptional drought” in the Okanagan, the worst classification on the federal ministry’s scale. Drought conditions also continued to spread throughout B.C.

“Fruit, grain and oilseed production, as well as forages and livestock health, have been significantly impacted by drought conditions and extreme heat,” Agriculture Canada’s monthly report states.

Don-O-Ray farm in Kelowna told Castanet last month that 30 per cent of their crops had been impacted by the "heat dome."

The BC Interior has seen just 25-50 per cent of normal precipitation in the last 90 days alongside extreme daily temperatures. Extreme drought D3 conditions arrived in the Thompson, Shuswap and Cariboo.

“July’s heat dome only exacerbated the effects of low precipitation within the region, resulting in the formation of exceptional drought D4, an event that statistically only occurs once every 50 years,” Agriculture Canada said.

The report notes the drought conditions have led to a record-breaking wildfire season, which has threatened communities and “caused substantial evacuations of both human and livestock populations, due to loss of grazing land and structures.”

Elsewhere in B.C., water scarcity issues also became more prevalent last month.

Vancouver Island received less than 25 per cent of normal rainfall in July alongside high temperatures. Nanaimo recorded the second longest stretch of no precipitation in over 100 years.

By the end of July, fifty-one percent of the Pacific Region was categorized as Abnormally Dry (D0) and twenty-eight percent of the region was in Moderate to Exceptional Drought (D1-D4); these conditions accounted for almost eighty percent of the region’s agricultural landscape.