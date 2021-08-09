Higher temperatures likely to bring an end to better air quality

Photo: Castanet webcam View from One Water Street, Kelowna Smoky Skies Bulletin is in effect for the Southern Interior, but a check of the BC Air Quality Health Index shows the air is a lot clearer than it has been for weeks in some communities.

The readings as of Monday afternoon were in the low-risk range for almost everywhere. Kelowna was a healthy 1 on the scale and even Kamloops, which has been essentially socked-in by smoke since June, was a low-risk 3.

So, why is the bulletin still in effect?

“The temperatures are going to start to climb again to a crescendo that will be probably somewhat problematic,” said Armel Castellan, warning preparedness meteorologist, Environment and Climate Change Canada.

With another heatwave bringing highs in the 35-36 C range by the weekend, Castellan noted that smoke will likely return soon.

“The heat is coming back, summer’s not over, fire season is definitely not over. These last few days with a little bit of rain over the weekend is otherwise a drop in an empty bucket when we think about the ecology of this. Certainly, fire behaviour has been very strong and it will ramp up very quickly after the more seasonal temperatures we just saw over the last couple of days.”

Castellan said a high-pressure ridge moving in, is going to create outflow conditions that will likely draw smoke towards the coast, and back over the Thompson-Okanagan.

“Hopefully it’s mostly mid-elevation smoke and doesn’t necessarily come mixing down to the surface, which is when it becomes a health concern.”

The wind will stay somewhat calm at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the valley bottoms.