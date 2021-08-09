Kelowna business starts donation drive for those impacted by wildfires

Photo: Tara Raby

Okanagan businesses are rallying to support those who have been impacted by wildfires so far this year.

Okanagan Luxury Boat Rentals in Kelowna has started a donation drive to help those who have had to leave their homes, or worse, have lost their homes and other belongings due to wildfire activity.

"We will have a drop-off box in front of our yard and will be accepting unopened necessities like toiletries, new blankets, non-perishables, etc. from the community," says Ryan Blonar, CEO of Okanagan Luxury Boat Rentals.

Blonar says donations can be dropped off at 437 Bay Ave. between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

"People who have been pushed out of their homes, the last thing they need to worry about is how they're going to get the necessary supplies they need to live," Blonar says.

Once the supplies are collected Blonar says he and his team will drop them off at the different shelters that have popped up across the Okanagan to try and help those who have been displaced by wildfires.

Blonar is hoping other businesses will join in the effort, "we want to help people in need and we're going to go as long as we need to."