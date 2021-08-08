Total Restoration and Nufloors Kelowna have teamed up to help animals in need

Photo: Contributed

Total Restoration and Nufloors Kelowna have teamed up to help the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store in Vernon.

On Friday, August 6th the thrift store was ordered to evacuate due to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The group is looking for temporary foster homes for 130 cats.

There are also in need of cages, cat carriers, leashes and other materials to ease the evacuation.

The thrift store is also collecting feed and other materials to help owners of evacuated livestock.

Nufloors is setting up an account at Buckerfield's in West Kelowna for donations and Total Restoration will be a drop-off location for supplies and will also pick-up supplies if people are unable to drop them off.

The supplies will be delivered to Vernon on a daily basis.

The Auxiliary is also looking for all manner of dog food, cat food, cat litter, litter boxes, litter scoops, livestock feed, including chicken scratch, chicken feed, salt licks, hog feed, goat feed and duck feed.