GoFundMe at 80k for Bee family involved in fatal crash

Photo: GoFundMe

The GoFundMe for the family involved in a fatal collision on the Coquihalla Highway on July 17th has now reached over $80,000.

The Bee family were on their way to Vancouver for a family visit when they were in a tragic car accident.

"Ron, Sheela, Maia and Aila were airlifted to hospitals in Vancouver with serious injuries, while Peewee Fortuno (Sheela's mother) unfortunately did not survive the crash," said Linnae Worthington.

In a recent update, Worthington shared that the family was able to reunite for the first time since the crash occurred.

Mia Bee celebrated her 13th Birthday on August 2nd with family nearby.

"Mia was able to get outside and enjoy some fresh air for the first time since being admitted to BC Children’s Hospital. She is connected to fewer tubes each day and is getting by with minimal pain medication admirable strength. She is being monitored closely for clotting and infection," Worthington said.

"Ron continues intensive therapy at GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre and he’s able to walk a bit, stand, and his speech gets better every day. His right arm has feeling but isn’t moving so he’s working hard at physio to bring it back to life. Aila is bravely heading to day camp tomorrow in Vancouver with her cast and sling.

Our motto continues to be: ‘one day at a time Thankfully, today was a good day," she added.

To donate, click here.