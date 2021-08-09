Almost all new Interior COVID-19 cases are now the Delta variant

Photo: Contributed

New COVID-19 cases in the Central Okanagan and elsewhere in the Interior are now almost all Delta variant cases.

New data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows that between July 25 and 31, 99 per cent of the 787 new cases in the Interior were the Delta variant. This is up from 89 per cent the week prior.

Provincewide, 95 per cent of the 1,488 new cases over the same time period were Delta variant cases, up from 61 per cent the week before.

The Northern Health region has the lowest proportion of Delta variant cases, at 79 per cent.

The Delta variant was first discovered in India in late 2020, and it's become the most transmissible variant of the COVID-19 virus discovered to date.

The variant has been one of the reasons for the widespread transmission of the virus in the Central Okanagan in recent weeks. Between July 25 and 31, 450 new cases were identified in the Central Okanagan, making up 30 per cent of all of B.C.'s cases in that week.

And the most recent geographical data released by the BC CDC shows case counts have continued to increase. Between July 30 and Aug. 5, Downtown Kelowna, Glenmore and Rutland posted record daily average case rates, with 49, 50 and 51 daily infections per 100,000 people respectively.

This works out to about 132 new infections last week in downtown Kelowna, 117 in Glenmore and 124 in Rutland.

The rest of the Central Okanagan communities have also seen high case counts in recent days.

As a result, new COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in the Central Okanagan on Friday, including restrictions on gathering sizes and the reintroduction of some restaurant restrictions.