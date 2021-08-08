178089
178229
Kelowna  

IH hosting drop-in vaccine clinic at the The Train Station Pub, prizes up for grabs

Get a shot, enter a contest

- | Story: 342277

Head on over to the Train Station pub for a vaccination shot and a chance at a $200 gift card.

Interior Health will be at The Train Station Pub on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide COVID vaccinations to anyone who is eligible.

"Everyone who comes in and gets their first or second dose will be entered for a Train Prize that includes a $200 gift card, Swag and more," Train Station posted in their announcement on their Facebook page.

"Let's get this done Kelowna!"

IH implemented more restrictions in the Central Okanagan region on Friday, as transmission of COVID-19 cases continued to rise.

