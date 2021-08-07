178577
Kelowna  

Chamber wants financial help in wake of new COVID restrictions

Chamber, mayor frustrated

- | Story: 342223

Now that the provincial government has imposed even tighter COVID-19 restrictions in the Central Okanagan, the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce wants it to pony up.

Due to a rise in COVID numbers in the Central Okanagan, the province has ordered the immediate closure of nightclubs and bars, reduced the number of people allowed to sit at a restaurant table and told people who are not fully vaccinated to not travel to the region.

As a result, the chamber wants to see some cash.

“This is a major blow to the business community and the community at large, and we hope as the province responds to this outbreak that they also consider specific financial assistance for the businesses in the areas that are being impacted by these new region-specific orders,” chamber executive director Dan Rogers said in a press release.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran also issued a statement late Friday afternoon, saying this isn’t where he expected the city to be in August while urging everyone to get double vaccinated. He, too, noted the dent these restrictions will put on businesses.

“I absolutely understand how challenging this continues to be for you,” Basran said, “and I ask that residents and visitors continue to safely support your local businesses.”

The chamber said it understands the need for the restrictions, and it was not pleased that regional restrictions were put in place last week when they were not instituted earlier this year when other regions had significantly more infections.

It would also like the government to come up with regulations that will allow businesses to “operate in an environment where COVID-19 is a concern and a small percentage of the population refuse to get vaccinated.”

The chamber would also like to see financial support for non-profit organizations that were hoping to use larger gatherings to raise much-needed funds.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

177771
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
162393


176485


Real Estate
4471287
#122 4015 Gellatly Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$599,000
more details
174854


176229


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Biscuit
Biscuit Kelowna SPCA >


176484


175953


Vanessa Bryant and mother settle lawsuit

Showbiz
Vanessa Bryant has settled her lawsuit with her mother. The beauty – who has Natalia, 18, Bianka, four, and two-year-old...
Baby busts out some hilariously epic dance moves
Must Watch
This baby is ready to party with the family! Hysterical!
Friday Fails- August 6, 2021
Galleries
Bad days happen..
Friday Fails- August 6, 2021 (2)
Galleries
The Rolling Stones’ ‘show must go on’
Music
Charlie Watts insisted "the show must go on" after...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
178389
178065