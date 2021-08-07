Chamber wants financial help in wake of new COVID restrictions

Photo: Contributed Kelowna Chamber of Commerce executive director Dan Rogers

Now that the provincial government has imposed even tighter COVID-19 restrictions in the Central Okanagan, the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce wants it to pony up.

Due to a rise in COVID numbers in the Central Okanagan, the province has ordered the immediate closure of nightclubs and bars, reduced the number of people allowed to sit at a restaurant table and told people who are not fully vaccinated to not travel to the region.

As a result, the chamber wants to see some cash.

“This is a major blow to the business community and the community at large, and we hope as the province responds to this outbreak that they also consider specific financial assistance for the businesses in the areas that are being impacted by these new region-specific orders,” chamber executive director Dan Rogers said in a press release.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran also issued a statement late Friday afternoon, saying this isn’t where he expected the city to be in August while urging everyone to get double vaccinated. He, too, noted the dent these restrictions will put on businesses.

“I absolutely understand how challenging this continues to be for you,” Basran said, “and I ask that residents and visitors continue to safely support your local businesses.”

The chamber said it understands the need for the restrictions, and it was not pleased that regional restrictions were put in place last week when they were not instituted earlier this year when other regions had significantly more infections.

It would also like the government to come up with regulations that will allow businesses to “operate in an environment where COVID-19 is a concern and a small percentage of the population refuse to get vaccinated.”

The chamber would also like to see financial support for non-profit organizations that were hoping to use larger gatherings to raise much-needed funds.