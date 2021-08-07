178576
Kelowna  

Restaurant association head urges Kelowna to be a positive example for the province

'It could have been worse'

"It could have been a lot worse."

That's according to Ian Tostenson, president and CEO of the BC Restaurant and Food Services Association after the province turned back the clock on indoor gatherings.

Liquor service at restaurants will again be cut off at 10 p.m., while tables will revert back to a maximum of six people per table.

The restrictions pertain only to the Central Okanagan, as cases of COIVID-19 continue to spiral across the region.

"I would says (the industry) is breathing a sign of relief that they are able to operate," Tostenson told Castanet.

"We can operate with six people at a table. Ten o'clock closing is tough on patios, especially in the summer. That's going to be a bit of a hit.

"I feel sick about our businesses having to close, there are restaurants that are closed, but if you look at the evidence of what's happened, it's largely unvaccinated transmission."

Tostenson wondered out loud what it's going to take for people to take this seriously.

We're shutting down a whole economy in the Central Okanagan, he says.

"The solution is vaccination, and everybody who's ignoring it is putting everybody else at economic, and health risk.

"We really, really, really plead with everybody to take this seriously, move forward, and let Kelowna be an example."

He pointed to Whistler which was a COVID hotspot at one point, but now says the town is about 97 per cent vaccinated.

They put their minds to it, and now it's flourishing, he says.

"As a person who grew up in the Okanagan, in Kelowna, I'd be so proud of our city it we could just get out of this, sooner than later."

