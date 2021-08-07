Weather will do firefighters no favours this weekend

Photo: R F Perera

No wildfire relief in sight in the weather forecast.

"We have been watching very closely for any rainfall, unfortunately, it's not favourable for the southwest Interior," said Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa Erven on Friday.

The current weather system is bringing gusting winds across the Thompson-Okanagan and is expected to be followed by another high-pressure system that will see a return to the heat.

"Cooler weather, some showers. The long-range models call for a ridge of high pressure to redevelop over southern B.C. that will see temperatures rise, say for Kamloops we go from high 20's C to the mid 30's C by mid-week next week."

Erven says the wind gusts we've been experiencing for the past several days are expected to continue into Saturday before giving way to another system that could bring scattered rain to parts of southern B.C.

"Generally what I've seen is trace to 5 mm of rain, which isn't much, but it's better than nothing. We'll take what we can get."

Erven says there could be heavy localized showers, but in order to turn the wildfire situation around, "we need widespread significant rainfall and that is not what we have on the way."