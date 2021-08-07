Small amount of rain fell around Kelowna and Vernon overnight

Photo: R F Perera

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

A small amount of rain fell across the Okanagan overnight, bringing some minor reprieve to those fighting the White Rock Lake wildfire.

In Vernon, 2.2 millimetres of precipitation was recorded overnight, while just 0.3 mm fell over Kelowna.

The rain tapered off by Saturday morning.

Fire information officer Hannah Swift said the small amount of rain did help in the fire fight, but strong winds also caused aggressive fire behaviour overnight in some areas.

Meanwhile, the Mabel Lake area was hit with more substantial rainfall, with 6.4 mm of rain recorded in the region.

There remains a chance of showers across the Okanagan Saturday afternoon and into the evening, with two to four mm forecast.

Strong gusting winds are forecast to continue at the White Rock Lake fire again Saturday.

But conditions are expected to dry out and temperatures are forecast to rise back into the 30s next week.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

No wildfire relief in sight in the weather forecast.

"We have been watching very closely for any rainfall, unfortunately, it's not favourable for the southwest Interior," said Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa Erven on Friday.

The current weather system is bringing gusting winds across the Thompson-Okanagan and is expected to be followed by another high-pressure system that will see a return to the heat.

"Cooler weather, some showers. The long-range models call for a ridge of high pressure to redevelop over southern B.C. that will see temperatures rise, say for Kamloops we go from high 20's C to the mid 30's C by mid-week next week."

Erven says the wind gusts we've been experiencing for the past several days are expected to continue into Saturday before giving way to another system that could bring scattered rain to parts of southern B.C.

"Generally what I've seen is trace to 5 mm of rain, which isn't much, but it's better than nothing. We'll take what we can get."

Erven says there could be heavy localized showers, but in order to turn the wildfire situation around, "we need widespread significant rainfall and that is not what we have on the way."