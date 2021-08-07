178576
Central Okanagan schools are opening their doors to fire evacuees

Several people forced from their homes due to the White Rock Lake Wildfire have gone back to school - literally.

With accommodations across the region strained and the number of evacuees growing, both UBC Okanagan and the Central Okanagan School District have opened their doors to evacuees.

School District 23 Supt. Kevin Kaardel says it's not unusual for the district to be called upon to offer a cot to those needing accommodations.

Most, he says stay one night while making arrangements for hotels or to stay with family or friends.

According to Kaardal, some evacuees were expected at UBCO Friday night and, if that filled up, the school district would make Kelowna Secondary available.

KSS has typically been the local school utilized in case of an emergency, with KLO serving as a backup or overflow facility.

An Emergency Support Services trailer filled with cots is parked behind KSS.

The school was used earlier in the year for a couple of evacuees from the Brenda Creek Wildfire.

The cots, which had been set up in the school gym have been temporarily removed while the district performs routine yearly maintenance on the floor, but Kaardal says that work will be halted if the need arises.

The evacuation order for properties along Westside Road was expanded earlier in the evening Friday. A map of the evacuation area is available here.

