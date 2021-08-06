Dr. Henry announces more COVID-19 restrictions in Central Okanagan

With rapid transmission of COVID-19 continuing across the Central Okanagan, more regional-specific restrictions have been put in place.

During a press conference Friday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced personal indoor gatherings in the Central Okanagan will be restricted to five people, or one other household, while personal outdoor gatherings will be restricted to a maximum of 50 people.

Organized outdoor and indoor gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 50 people, and attendees at these indoor events will need to be seated.

Nightclubs and bars in the region will be once again closed, while liquor service at restaurants will be cut off at 10 p.m. and a maximum of six people will be allowed at tables.

High-intensity indoor fitness classes in the region will be shut down again. In local vacation rentals, a maximum of five additional visitors will be allowed.

The new measures on gatherings will take effect next Monday, while the rest of the new restrictions will take place immediately.

These restrictions are in addition to the indoor, public mask mandate put in place in the Central Okanagan last week.

Dr. Henry is also encouraging people not to travel in and out of the Central Okanagan for non-essential reasons, although no enforceable travel restrictions have been put in place.

More to come.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Interior Health's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Sue Pollock are providing an update on the COVID-19 response in the Central Okanagan region.