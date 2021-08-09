Sustainability groups have joined forces to oppose further McKinley Beach development

Photo: Contributed

Even the promise of what would become one of Kelowna's largest parks isn't enough to sway a number of "green" groups to side with developers of the McKinley Beach project.

The developer of McKinley Beach will appear before a public hearing Tuesday, asking for support on a number of applications which would extend the development boundaries and include a 246-acre park dedication with a land value of $11 million.

"Today's vision for McKinley Beach is not the vision that was approved by council 10 years ago. Neither is Kelowna," a group of self-described sustainability organizations stated in a news release opposing the changes.

"Since then, the city has faced the wrath of climate change, and globally, an emergency response to mitigate the worst impacts is mobilizing."

The changes proposed would add more land for future development of up to 815 units, in keeping with the comprehensive development zone established for the project.

That zone, approved a decade ago, allowed for a buildout of 1,300 units. To date, 485 have been built.

Staff, in recommending the change, say the extension will allow more space for residential development which will help to achieve "greater environmental, hillside and park protection," and allow the development to be less dominate.

They say the change will allow for density to be spread over a larger area.

However, opponents say the proposal, which received first reading from council two weeks ago, is a marked expansion of urban sprawl in an area they say limits additional homes to 375 by the 2040 OCP.

They say the resort community, when initially approved, contained primarily multi-family dwellings in a destination resort, while the new proposal is for 800-plus single family homes.

Shayne Meechan, executive director of Green Okanagan, says a proposed land swap, which would dedicate a 246-acre park to the city, is "environmentally irresponsible" without first conducting an environmental impact assessment on the resource protection area.

The group says the additional units will also go against the city's goal of reducing GHG emissions with the addition of more vehicles, transit, parking, waste and boat launch spaces.

They are asking city council to defer a final decision on the proposed land swap until a "fulsome evaluation of the climate impacts of the change are completed, along with an analysis of the true cost to the city for the infrastructure improvements that the proposal would necessitate."