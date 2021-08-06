City of Kelowna says it will begin enforcing Stage 1 water restrictions

Photo: pixabay

The City of Kelowna has decided against moving to Stage 2 watering restrictions.

Instead, it says it will begin enforcing Stage 1 restrictions, and fining those who ignore the restrictions.

In a news release, water operations manager Andy Weremy says with drought conditions remaining high, compliance of current restrictions is the "best available measure" to delay further restrictions.

“We want to exhaust all available options before we move to Stage 2 restrictions. The move to Stage 2 will affect every city water utility customer and, at this point, we prefer to focus on non-compliance with current restrictions," said Weremy.

"Most residents follow their watering schedules and we really appreciate that. My sincere thanks to all those people. Our aim is not to give out fines, but we need to see our consumption come down and greater compliance with the current restrictions. We’re making this announcement so everyone has ample warning that enforcement action is coming.”

He says warnings and reminders are left with property owners found irrigating outside their scheduled days, and fines will not be given without an initial warning.

Property owners can be fined $50 for infractions during Stage 1 restrictions, $200 under Stage 2 and $400 during stages 3 and 4.

“We are at a point where our choices today may impact us next year. We had a dry year in 2003 and we were fortunate that 2004 was quite wet and lake levels recovered. There is no guarantee that same thing will happen next year.

"We need to carefully conserve our water resources in case of a multi-year drought cycle. We ask residents to continue following their watering schedules. I encourage those who have not done so in the past to begin following them now.”

Under Stage 1 restrictions, introduced a month ago, addresses ending in odd numbers can water Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and those ending in even numbers are able to water Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.