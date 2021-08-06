Central Okanagan unemployment rate drops 0.7% from June to July

Photo: Contributed

The unemployment rate in Kelowna and the Central Okanagan plummeted in July.

The mark fell from 6.3% in June to 5.6% last month, making it tied for the sixth lowest mark in the nation, according to information released by Statistics Canada on Friday.

Kelowna’s labour force, which is all members of a particular population who are able to work, increased by 1,800 in July, while the number of unemployed people fell by 700 people.

The participation rate, which is the number of people working or looking for work, increased by nearly 1,000 people last month.

Kelowna’s employment improvement mirrored that of the entire nation, which added 94,000 jobs last month. The Canadian unemployment rate was 7.5% in July, which was down from 7.8% in June.

The Thompson Okanagan’s unemployment rate, meanwhile, dropped like a rock, going from 6.5% in June to only 5.1% in July.

Canada is still 246,400 jobs, or 1.3%, shy of pre-pandemic employment levels seen in February 2020.

The number of people considered long-term unemployed—those out of work for more than six months—in July was 244,000 higher than before the pandemic and accounted for 27.8% of total unemployment. Of that number, more than two-thirds have been out of work for a year or longer, Statistics Canada said.

CIBC senior economist Royce Mendes believes job gains will be harder to earn in the coming months.

"Gains are likely to slow from here, with many employers reporting labour shortages due to generous government support, concerns about contracting COVID in high-contact work settings, and child-care duties," he wrote in a note to investors.

However, he also said July’s increase continues the pattern begun with the 231,000 jobs added in June and can be considered a strong gain, making up for employment losses incurred during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

— with files from The Canadian Press