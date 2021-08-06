Kelowna Pride mulls rules on politician participation

Cindy White

Kelowna Pride Society is gearing up for Pride Week in just over a month, and it’s also considering whether rules need to be put in place regarding the participation of politicians in Pride events.

The issue was raised at a town hall last month.

“In the letter to the pride society from the coalition, there were two main highlights. One was guidelines and policies around engaging and interacting with politicians going forward,” said Kelowna pride communications director Bobby Bissessar.

“I personally was on the town hall and that was something that...a view that I shared as well. We would be looking closely at how we engage with politicians, what that actually looks like. It’s still to be determined, but it’s something that we will be looking at closely.”

Another recommendation that came out of the town hall was to advise Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray she is "not welcome at this year's events." Gray angered members of the local LGBTQ+ community earlier this summer when she was one of 63 MPs to vote against Bill C-6, which would ban conversion therapy.

“In terms of persons being unwelcome, that’s something we haven’t taken a stance on yet and we are to discuss as a board,” said Bissessar.

“What I can say about the letter is it was just highlighting a couple recommendations coming out of the town hall. Yes, of course, they have certain opinions in there as well, but as a society, yeah, it is unfortunate that we did have someone in our community that voted against the conversion therapy ban...but I wouldn’t want to pre-empt any statement or decision by the board.”

Pride Week runs September 10-19 and organizers are prepared to shift quickly if the current COVID-19 outbreak gets worse.

Bissessar notes it is a concern.

“We’re closely monitoring and we will be working closely with Interior Health and following all provincial guidelines. We are able to pivot and be nimble at a moment’s notice, so we do have some backup plans in the works as well. We are currently finalizing our schedule but we will have tentative plans for worst-case scenario, as well.”