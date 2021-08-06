Kelowna hospitality industry hit by cancellations due to smoke and recent COVID-19 outbreak

It’s like being kicked while you're down.

Kelowna’s hospitality industry was looking forward to bouncing back this summer after suffering through pandemic restrictions, but now they’re dealing with cancellations and a drop off in visitors because of the wildfire smoke.

The smoke and fire threat has not just left a haze over the valley, it has closed highways and cancelled flights. On top of that, several restaurants in downtown Kelowna had to shut down through the BC Day long weekend and beyond because of staff testing positive or being exposed to COVID-19, during the current outbreak in the city.

“Obviously this is discouraging for many that were hoping this would be a summer that we gain a lot more than we lost over the past 16 months,” said Dan Rogers, Executive Director, Kelowna Chamber of Commerce.

Hotel Zed on Abbott St. confirms to Castanet News, smoke, airport disruptions and increased COVID-19 have been the root cause of most of their cancellations.

Mark Burley, Executive Director at Downtown Kelowna Association was asked for his assessment of the summer so far.

“I don’t know how to feel about it because it started out super hot. I mean we were up in the 40s and we were setting up Meet Me on Bernard at that time and it was insanely hot, but it was also super busy down here. Then the fires started, and then the smoke moved in and it was still hot, but we still seemed to have a fair amount of traffic.”

Rogers, though, said some sectors are struggling and the recovery is going to take a bit longer than anticipated.

“We’ve reinforced that to government, that the supports, particularly for those hard-hit sectors like the hospitality sector, need to continue. I appreciate the federal government has extended some of those to late October, but we’ll continue to monitor and government needs to be there to help particularly those that are hardest hit right through to the fall.”