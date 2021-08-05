Police pull over vehicles in apparent drug busts

Photo: Contributed

Castanet readers have shared photos and video of two incidents Thursday where police appear to be making more drug-related arrests.

In the first case, a man can be seen in handcuffs sitting on the curb as plain-clothes officers go through a black vehicle they pulled over on the side of Leathead Road. Officers were going through items they had placed on the hood of the vehicle.

Later, there was a similar operation along Highway 97 across from Scandia, where police were spotted pulling two men and a woman out of a white car.

Photo: Contributed

Yesterday, we reported The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit was conducting “proactive enforcement” in Kelowna.

They pulled over a car after “several” Motor Vehicle Act infractions. As they approached the car, a weapon was observed in plain view, leading to the arrest of the driver.

Officers found fentanyl, crystal meth, powdered cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin in the vehicle. The search also turned up weapons including brass knuckles, several knives and a modified .22 cal. handgun, plus a large amount of ammunition.