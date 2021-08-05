Mosquito control teams back at work in Central Okanagan

Photo: RDCO

Another round of catch basin mosquito control will take place in some Central Okanagan neighbourhoods next week.

Regional District of Central Okanagan crews will be suited up in high visibility vests, driving scooters or vehicles with signage, dropping water soluble pouches containing an environmentally approved mosquito larvicide into the roadside catch basins.

If the weather cooperates, crews will work from August 8 through August 12.

Approximately 12,000 roadside catch basins will be treated as part of the RDCO Mosquito Control program following up on treatments, which were also done early last month.

The Regional District provides nuisance mosquito control services in the City of Kelowna, District of Lake Country, District of Peachland, Westbank First Nation, the Sunset Ranch community in the Central Okanagan East Electoral Area and a small section of West Kelowna Estates.

To find out more about this program and how you can eliminate mosquito breeding sites, click here.