Speedo wearing motorcyclist roars down Harvey Avenue

A Victoria woman spotted an unusual sight on Harvey Avenue while she was visiting Kelowna this summer.

In late June, Erin Davis spotted a man driving a motorcycle on Harvey Avenue near the Domino's Pizza, not unusual in the Okanagan, except that the man was dressed only in a speedo, sandals, gloves, and, for safety's sake, a helmet.

"So that's happening," Davis says in a video she has posted to her Facebook page.

The video has over 700,000 views, with one of the comments: "I guess he's 'speedo'ing his way to the beach!"

The unknown speedo-clad rider has been the subject of other social media posts as the video shows he seems to always wear the same outfit when riding.

"I shot this as we were leaving Kelowna the other day: in 36 C heat, a guy passed us on his motorcycle. Wearing...a Speedo," Davis says.

Needless to say, this is not regulation motorcycle attire.

According to the Motorcycle Legal Foundation, "motorcycle protective gear is crucial when you’re riding."

Safe to say this fellow would suffer a severe case of road rash at the very least if he ever laid his bike down or got into an accident.