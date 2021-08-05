Provincial gang unit makes drug, weapon bust in Kelowna

Photo: CFSEU-BC A driver in Kelowna was busted with a vehicle full of weapons and drugs on Wednesday by B.C.'s anti-gang unit

A man was arrested with guns and drugs in Kelowna on Wednesday by the provincial anti-gang police unit.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit says their officers were conducting “proactive enforcement” in Kelowna Wednesday afternoon when they noticed a car being driven by a lone male driver.

After the vehicle made “several” Motor Vehicle Act infractions, officers pulled it over. As they approached the car, a weapon was observed in plain view, leading to the arrest of the driver.

A search of the car turned up fentanyl, crystal meth, powdered cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin.

Weapons, including brass knuckles and several knives, were seized along with a modified .22 cal. handgun, a large amount of ammunition and cash.

The male was released pending further investigation and criminal charges.

CFSEU-BC is in Kelowna in the wake of a brazen shooting Saturday evening on Pandosy Street, where an assassin made the fourth attempt on the life of Kyle Gianis since 2017. A homemade bomb was also found at the scene.

“CFSEU-BC proactively deploys our UGET teams throughout British Columbia to target those individuals that seek to victimize the most vulnerable through the drug trade and pose the highest risk to our communities through their involvement in violent organized crime activity,” says Superintendent Bill Spearn, Operations Support Officer for CFSEU-BC.

“We work closely with our policing partners, such as the Kelowna RCMP, to mitigate, disrupt and suppress criminal activity across the province. Arrests and seizures such as this one reaffirm that our collaborations with municipal agencies and RCMP detachments across the Province are of great value to public safety.”