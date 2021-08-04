Kelowna’s Jerome Blake and Canada’s relay team make Olympic final

Photo: Contributed

Andre De Grasse helped power Canada’s men's 4x100m relay team into the event's final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Only about 14 hours after he won gold in the 200m, De Grasse joined Kelowna’s Jerome Blake and teammates Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney as they secured a spot in Friday’s run for the medals.

Blake was the second to take the baton, passing it off to Rodney, who was in about fifth in the heat when De Grasse took over, powering to second in the heat in a time of 37.918 seconds.

The other teams to make the final are Jamaica, Great Britain, Italy, Ghana, Germany, China and host Japan. The USA failed to qualify.