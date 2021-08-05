Highstreet Ventures proposes 296 apartment units in Canyon Falls

Photo: Google Maps

Highstreet Ventures has submitted plans to build four new apartment buildings in the Canyon Falls neighbourhood in south Kelowna.

The Kelowna company is proposing to build 296 suites in the four-storey buildings, which would be located on the patch of land between Frost Road, Steele Road, Elderberry Street and Gordon Drive in the Upper Mission.

“The proposed project will be adjacent to future commercial mixed-use development that will lend to create a sustainable community village centre, as well as meeting the community objective of allocating higher density development to areas nearby local schools,” the development permit application states.

Highstreet Ventures builds its projects to Step 4 of the BC Energy Step Code and includes solar panels on top of its buildings. The company’s vision is to own and operate 1600 net-zero-ready homes by the end of 2024.

The Canyon Falls project would feature 32 studio, 66 one-bedroom, 166 two-bedroom and 32 three-bedroom units, and it would also have a community building that would serve as an amenity space for residents. Parking would consist of both underground and surface stalls.