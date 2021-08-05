Kelowna Wine Country runs to be held in person Labour Day weekend

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna Wine Country runs, which are under new management, will be taking place in person next month.

Runners will have the option of participating in the half marathon, 10K or 5K run on the Saturday and Sunday of Labour Day weekend. There will be 1,000 participants in the event, and fewer than 150 spots remain among all three distances.

Impact Events and Brand Management purchased the event in 2020, and owner Christina Ferreira is looking forward to getting runners back together. Normally there is a post-run festival, but it won’t be held this year due to lingering COVID-19 concerns. The runs will take place over two days instead of the usual one so that runners can hit the road in smaller groups to allow for physical distancing.

“This runs series welcomes runners who want to cross completing a run off of their bucket list to those who are using it as part of their training for longer distances,” Ferreira said in a press release. “It really is open to everyone,”

The half marathon will begin at The Vibrant Vine Winery, the 10K will start on the Mission Creek Greenway, and the 5K will get underway at Gyro Beach. The finish line will be at Waterfront Park in downtown Kelowna.

Registration information can be found here.