177695
174660
Kelowna  

Kelowna Wine Country runs to be held in person Labour Day weekend

Wine Country runs are back

- | Story: 342023

The Kelowna Wine Country runs, which are under new management, will be taking place in person next month.

Runners will have the option of participating in the half marathon, 10K or 5K run on the Saturday and Sunday of Labour Day weekend. There will be 1,000 participants in the event, and fewer than 150 spots remain among all three distances.

Impact Events and Brand Management purchased the event in 2020, and owner Christina Ferreira is looking forward to getting runners back together. Normally there is a post-run festival, but it won’t be held this year due to lingering COVID-19 concerns. The runs will take place over two days instead of the usual one so that runners can hit the road in smaller groups to allow for physical distancing.

“This runs series welcomes runners who want to cross completing a run off of their bucket list to those who are using it as part of their training for longer distances,” Ferreira said in a press release. “It really is open to everyone,”

The half marathon will begin at The Vibrant Vine Winery, the 10K will start on the Mission Creek Greenway, and the 5K will get underway at Gyro Beach. The finish line will be at Waterfront Park in downtown Kelowna.

Registration information can be found here.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
162393


176485


Real Estate
4510844
3944 Riviera Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$925,000
more details
177771


178186


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Jade
Jade Kelowna SPCA >


177642


178590


Sleepy baby continues to eat while falling asleep

Must Watch
Even though this baby is ready for a nap, there’s always time to enjoy a tasty meal. Hilarious!
Optical illusions
Galleries
Trippy optical illusions.
Kate Bosworth and filmmaker husband split
Showbiz
Kate Bosworth and her director husband Michael Polish have split...
Puppy living his best life!
Must Watch
Marching band ‘Moonwalks’ for Michael Jackson
Must Watch
During halftime of an Ohio State football game versus Iowa, the...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
174375
176143