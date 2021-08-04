Injury ends Kelowna man's swim from Vernon to Penticton

Photo: Contributed Nick Pelletier

A Kelowna man making his second attempt at swimming the length of Okanagan Lake, from Vernon to Penticton, has been unable to finish the challenge once again.

Nick Pelletier’s first attempt in 2020 was ended by serious rashes and chafing that developed all over his body. This time, he also had a plethora of hurdles during the swim.

Air quality was terrible as he set out on Aug. 3, and then he ran into injuries at the 30 kilometre mark,

“Ultimately it was my body that gave up on me. In the end I had a big pop in my wrist and I couldn't move any of my fingers except my thumb, and my shoulder had a snap in it, and I was swimming with one arm for a couple of hours,” said Pelletier in an Instagram post.

Pelletier was swimming in support of BrainTrust Canada as well as other charities that were requested by supporters. Last year he raised $13,000 for BrainTrust. Pelletier said in his Instagram post that he appreciates everyone who supported him.

“Thank you for donating to charities, even though my effort was probably undeserving of that,” said Pelletier.

Strong headwinds on top of the injuries and conditions forced the local ultra endurance athlete to stop the world record attempt for the second time. He finished his Instagram post by saying "This being such an important part of my life the past year, it's pretty tough dealing with this, but I'll move forward.”